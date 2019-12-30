F1 in the 2010s: a decade of drama

Red Bull and Mercedes dominate the decade

The last 10 years in Formula 1 have been defined by two ages. There was the position of Red Bull-Sebastian Vettel at the beginning of the decade, before the Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dynasties began.

Red Bull, a relatively crude team that was formed in 2005, dominated the first set of regulations of the decade, with F1 at that time less dependent on engines and more on aerodynamics. Red Bull saw the challenges of McLaren and then Ferrari for four seasons at the top, while they also had a young superstar in the car at Vettel, who, with only 22 years at the beginning of 2010, had immense speed combined with a clinical streak . That helped four crowns of consecutive drivers, beating experienced veterans in Fernando Alonso and his teammate Mark Webber on the road.

Vettel won the staggering 13 of 19 races in 2013, suggesting that Red Bull would be the favorite for the next big regulation change in F1 next season. But Red Bull hasn't held a title since then.

Mercedes enters and Hamilton enters.

Red Bull won 41 races between 2010 and 2013, while Mercedes won 89 in six seasons since then.

Hamilton's decision to leave the McLaren candidates for Mercedes a year earlier was initially questioned, but he has proved ingenious. Mercedes has enjoyed unsurpassed success in the sport during the V6 hybrid era, ensuring six consecutive clean sweeps of the championships, with Hamilton a pillar in that domination. The Englishman added his second and third F1 title in 2014 and 2015, seasons that were personified by an intense battle between Hamilton and his teammate Nico Rosberg. That rivalry reached the boiling point the following season, so much so that Rosberg withdrew surprisingly after taking Hamilton to the 2016 title.

But since then, Hamilton has not stopped, and Mercedes continues to prove to be the F1 winning machine despite regulatory adjustments. Hamilton and Vettel, now in a rejuvenated Ferrari, faced off against each other in 2017 and 2018 with Hamilton leaving the standings in both seasons to reign supreme, while his triumph in 2019, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen, did A six-time world champion.

Champions of the F1 decade Year Driver Equipment 2010 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2011 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2012 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2013 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2014 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2015 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2016 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2017 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2018 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

A revolution of power

The seismic change of the Formula 1 decade dates back to 2014, when the format of the sport engine was completely revised. The 2.4-liter V8 engines and normal aspiration were to be replaced by 1.6-liter V6 turbo units with a variety of hybrid products connected. A fundamental change that provoked endless controversies and debates, but which, without a doubt, increased the relevance of the sporting path and energy efficiency.

The development of these engines, coupled with the changes in the aerodynamic rules of need for speed introduced in 2017, has produced the fastest F1 cars in history, with new lap records set in most circuits during this period.

The decade also saw the introduction of the DRS overtaking system, the waste of refueling in the race and, possibly most important of all, the halo head protection device.

The changing faces of F1

The two most successful drivers of the decade are also the only two present on the grid, with Hamilton and Vettel competing in each of the last 10 seasons (and Hamilton is the only one in Start the 198 events). Robert Kubica and a rookie Nico Hulkenberg were the only other members of the 2019 class on the grid for the opening of the 2010 season in Bahrain, but both subsequently ran out of a seat in the race.

In 2010, Schumacher, 41, was in the first year of his return from three seasons in a newly formed Mercedes team, which were in effect the reigning Brawn champions, while the winner of the 2009 title, Button, had joined Hamilton at McLaren. Meanwhile, the first race winner of the decade, Alonso, was beginning his career at Ferrari.

The average age of that Bahrain camp was 27.7 years, while the network in Australia at the beginning of this season was a year younger.

As a legacy of the political disputes of the late 2000s, three new teams entered the grid in 2010, initially called Virgin, Hispania and Lotus, and meant that the decade began with 12 teams and 24 pilots in a bumper if the grill it extended. Unfortunately, the three new participants had retired by 2017.

However, the US entry Haas has made a more successful fist of its F1 program since it began in 2016, while three established squads, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo and Renault, have undergone changes in ownership and team name throughout of the decade.

The main transfer movements

We have mentioned the change from Hamilton to Mercedes, where he replaced Schumacher, and that was undoubtedly the transfer that caused the seismic change of the decade. But there were other notable movements, such as From Alonso decision to leave Ferrari (replaced by Vettel) for a McLaren-Honda association plagued ultimately, as well as the selection of Mercedes Bottas as the successor of Rosberg. Verstappen Y Charles Leclerc winning their moves for big teams could be huge for the next decade of F1, while Ricciardo Opting for Renault certainly raised some eyebrows.

The 10 main transfers of the F1 decade Season Driver Former team New team 2012 Kimi raikkonen N / A (rally) Lotus 2013 Lewis Hamilton McLaren Mercedes 2014 Daniel Ricciardo Bull Rosso Red Bull 2014 Kimi raikkonen Lotus Ferrari 2015 Fernando Alonso Ferrari McLaren 2015 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Ferrari 2016 Max Verstappen Bull Rosso Red Bull 2017 Valtteri Bottas Williams Mercedes 2019 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Renault 2019 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari

The calendar changes

If the first decade of the 21st century will be remembered as the period when F1 was introduced in large new regions in Asia and the Middle East, then the tens were the era of consolidation and restoration of roots in important ancient markets.

The calendar has actually grown only marginally in the last 10 years, from 19 races per season in 2010 to 21 in 2019, with 80 percent of the countries in the 2010 calendar still in play this year.

Turkey, Valencia, Korea and the more established Malaysia have remained on the road, in addition to the debutante India of 2011, to be replaced by new events in Azerbaijan and Russia, in addition to the favorites returning from Austria, France, the United States and Mexico in new or renovated places.

In total, 27 circuits have hosted a Grand Prix during this decade.

The brand of & # 39; 20-races & # 39; Long-standing was first reached in 2012, while the decade ends following the confirmation that the first campaign of 22 F1 races will lead the first year of the twenties.

The best races … and VOTE

2010: Turkish GP

Turkey showed the brilliant Red Bull-McLaren rivalry in the 2010 season, with Vettel, Webber, Hamilton and Jenson Button in a winning contest before the two Bulls clashed controversially. That left Hamilton and Button to fight, and the McLarens also seemed to get in touch, with Hamilton eventually winning.

2011: Canadian GP

In the torrential rain of Montreal, Button, after colliding with teammate McLaren Hamilton, made five pit stops before returning in some way to claim an epic victory, dramatically passing Vettel on the last lap.

2012: Brazilian GP

Alonso was looking to snatch Vettel's title in the last race of the season at Interlagos, and that certainly seemed possible, even likely, after the turn of Vettel's first lap. But despite the damage, the German recovered from the champion to finish sixth, four places behind Alonso, to beat the Ferrari driver in the standings by only three points.

2014: Bahrain GP

Known as the & # 39; Duel in the desert & # 39 ;, this race was about Hamilton vs. Rosberg with the two Mercedes teammates in a fierce wheel-to-wheel battle along a vibrant night. Rosberg threw everything to Hamilton to pass, but the English simply endured.

2015: Hungarian GP

A rare day off for Mercedes in 2015 and culminated in a crazy race, with Vettel keeping calm as almost everyone behind him seemed to lose his, with Hamilton and Rosberg colliding with Ricciardo.

2016: Brazilian GP

It was not only Hamilton who produced a master class of humid weather in Interlagos to establish a final title with Rosberg, with Verstappen also demonstrating his class in the pouring rain with impressive momentum. A star was born.

2017: Azerbaijan GP

Baku 2017, the day Vettel crashed into Hamilton behind the Safety Car. But it wasn't just that that made this race a cookie, with an uproar across the field. Ricciardo finally arrived from the tenth place on the grid to take a surprise victory.

2018: Chinese GP

A Safety Car in Shanghai organized a spectacular final, with the six cars in dispute. It was the Red Bulls who saw the fastest with Verstappen and Ricciardo, but after Max collided with Vettel, Ricciardo took advantage of advancing Bottas to victory, his fifth and final pass to seal the race.

2019: German GP

Rain, check. It crashes, check. An unlikely podium, check. There was a great carnage in Hockenheim when Hamilton, Bottas and Leclerc crashed, leaving Verstappen to demonstrate their skills in the rain once again, with Vettel finishing second after starting last and Kvyat completing the podium for Toro Rosso.

2019: Brazilian GP

Another cookie in Interlagos, with wheel-to-wheel battles between Hamilton and Verstappen, a clash between Ferrari Vettel and Leclerc, and a collision between Hamilton and Albon in the final stages. That allowed Pierre Gasly to take second place, with Carlos Sainz securing McLaren's first podium since 2014 after Hamilton's penalty after the race.