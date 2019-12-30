Example forced to withdraw from the Australian concert after his son broke his eardrum

Instagram

By sharing a photo of his bleeding ear on Twitter, the creator of hits & # 39; Stay Awake & # 39; reveals that his little son left him with a perforated eardrum after & # 39; pushing a cotton bud & # 39; in his ear

Example He was forced to retire from a performance at the Australian Magnitude Festival on Sunday night (December 29) after his young son managed to leave him with a pierced eardrum by "pushing a cotton swab" in his ear.

The rapper, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, went to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of his ear after the incident, begging his followers to give him some advice.

"Any advice on pierced eardrums? Has anyone had this before? My youngest son woke me up today by pushing a cotton swab through my left ear. He has been bleeding for an hour," he wrote.

Example shares two children with wife Erin McNaught – Evander, five, and Ennio, two.

And despite receiving some advice from his followers, it was not enough to help the 37-year-old musician overcome the injury, since he later tweeted: "The concert is canceled, I'm afraid due to a burst eardrum."

Sharing the same news on his Instagram page, Example posted a selfie and wrote: "Unfortunately, I had to cancel my show tonight @magnumsairliebeach. My youngest son put a cotton swab in my left ear this morning and drilled my eardrum".

While the news left their fans disappointed, they also rushed to offer the star good wishes for a speedy recovery, with a writing: "Damn, it's a shame, I expected to see you act tonight. I hope he recovers soon for you man . (I'd be hiding those headphones). "

Others suggested that Example should have gone directly to doctors after the incident instead of resorting to social networks for advice, but the "Only Human" star replied: "I received the response from 3 doctors, so it was worth the shame. I'm getting looked at the tmrw morning. "