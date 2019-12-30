Evan Rachel Wood excites the theater audience with the surprise of "No more sleep"

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Assuming the role of nurse, the star of & # 39; Westworld & # 39; He joined the cast in two recent performances of the play, which was based on & # 39; Macbeth & # 39; from Shakespeare, at the McKittrick Hotel.

Up News Info –

"Frozen II"star Evan Rachel Wood"It has surprised the audience that attended the New York theatrical show" Sleep No More "by taking on the role of nurse.

The actress has played the role in two recent performances of the play, based on Shakespeare's "Macbeth", at the McKittrick Hotel, according to Page Six, without billing.

<br />

"The part requires interaction with the audience, and everyone was very excited to see it," said a source in the middle. "After the show, he joined the cast on stage at the McKittrick Follies (magazine) at the hotel's Manderley Bar."

Spike lee Y Shia LaBeouf They have also been seen recently in the audience for the acclaimed work.