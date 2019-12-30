Eva Marcille begins her new year resolution earlier this year

Eva Marcille has been in the headlines today, after the most recent episode of RHOA in which she basically accused Kandi Burruss of lying about something that involved Porsha Williams. Now, he tells fans he started his NYE ​​Resolution earlier this year.

I just received the NEW @flattummyapp to start my New Year Resolution a little earlier this year. This application has everything I need to reach my fitness goals in 2020. More than 450 workouts, more than 750 recipes and a community of 2.5 million women to support you along the way. Download your seven days for FREE and start today! "Eva subtitled her post.

Someone said: "Eva got fire in her big beautiful eyes, I love the way she rolls them, she doesn't say a word … but I can hear her loud and clear :)"

One of Eva's fans posted this: I definitely need to restructure my fitness goals next year. 👏🌟 ’and a follower wrote:‘ Eva is beautiful without effort. She doesn't have to do anything but look pretty hahaha. "

Another person wrote: ‘@evamarcille The most natural beauty! Serve with or without makeup, long hair or short hair, simply beautiful anytime, anywhere! 😍❤️ ’while someone else said:‘ After all this Christmas season jazz food, this is a must for me 😂 ’

Earlier today, it was revealed that Kandi Burruss wanted to fix things after the RHOA episode last night.

Eva denied saying a few things about Porsha Williams, and basically called Kandi a liar.



