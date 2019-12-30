Ethnic Kazakhs & # 39; detained and tortured in Chinese camps & # 39; | Kazakhstan News

%MINIFYHTMLe52447036292be3131258bd08fc24aac9% %MINIFYHTMLe52447036292be3131258bd08fc24aac10%

Al Jazeera has heard new heartbreaking testimonies from people who say they were arrested and tortured in camps in China.

Many have refused to reveal their identity, saying they fear that their relatives may be persecuted.

According to the activists, more than two million people have been detained in China's internment camps in Xinjiang Province.

The majority are Uyghurs, but there are also people from other minority groups, such as ethnic Kazakhs.

Osama Bin Javaid from Al Jazeera met some of them in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.