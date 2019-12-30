Envoi Allen in progress for Lawlor & # 39; s of Naas Novice Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLf246abbfe5885d21dbceb94f48eef73e9% %MINIFYHTMLf246abbfe5885d21dbceb94f48eef73e10%





Envoi Allen is among the eight confirmations for the Lawlor & # 39; s of Naas novice obstacle on Sunday.

Winner of the Champion Bumper in Cheltenham in March, the rising star of Gordon Elliott has made a smooth transition to the obstacle, winning at the highest level in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

That was more than two miles and he must intensify his trip this weekend, but it is likely that the five-year-old Cheveley Park Stud, owned by a Stud, has a short price to confirm his place at the head of the markets before -post.

"This race has been his goal since mid-December and we are very happy with it," said Elliott.

"Everything has gone well in recent weeks and it is nice to see that its shape has been working at various points during Christmas."

Davy Russell has been the man on board about the obstacles and is waiting for this last task.

"His form is solid as a rock and we are very happy with him. It is a pleasure to be close to him," Russell said.

"Naas is a very good racecourse and a difficult racecourse, so you need a very good horse to win. I have no doubt that Sunday will be a real test."

Elliott has also entered Conflated, while Willie Mullins has two options, both owned by JP McManus: Elixir D & # 39; ainay, who beat the subsequent winner Longhouse Poet in his brave debut, and Janidil, who has been progressively disadvantaged.

Anything Will Do and Midnight Run by Joseph O & # 39; Brien, as well as the French dynamite of Mouse Morris and the aforementioned poet Longhouse of the courtyard Martin Brassil are still engaged.