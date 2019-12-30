Enter Queer Eye & # 39; s Tan France & # 39; s Vintage Chic Home

A house worthy of a king!
Weird eye star and extraordinary fashion expert Tan France leave Architectural summary Take a look inside your beautiful Salt Lake City home that you share with your husband Rob france. Tan knows one or two things about the style, but it turns out that he also has a little knowledge of interior design up his sleeve.
The star toured her beautiful house that she didn't really enter before buying in 2017. "The house was built in 1906, and I actually ended up buying it on FaceTime," he admits. "I was away, I called my husband. He came to the house and showed me FaceTime and I said: & # 39; We are buying that house & # 39; and he said: & # 39; There is no way to make it horrible & # 39 ; "
Fortunately, thanks to Tan's impeccable taste, which she attributes to her sexuality, she was able to convince her husband. "I would like to believe that being incredibly gay, I have vision," he shared.
Fortunately, his visions came true and he was able to persuade his love to make the purchase. The result is a magnificent 3,000 square foot masterpiece that has taken the original property of 1906 and turned it into a modern masterpiece. The main floor is an English cottage style design with beautiful arches without doors to create a feeling of openness.
As if that was no longer impressive, Tan's closet occupies an entire floor of the house. In addition, the couple will convert their basement into their secondary closet. It is a dream come true for fashionistas. In case you were wondering, Tan didn't need to call any of the Weird eye Guys to help with the cozy design of your home.
"This is a very common mistake," he shared. "That's because I have very easy access to an interior designer, Cop (Fool), who would have asked Bobby for advice. However, I wanted to show Bobby that he could do it and that he had learned. Then no. I didn't ask Bobby Berk. He has seen it and seemed very impressed. "
A small but impressive detail in his house is that Tan hides all his awards from Weird eye Behind a clock in your living room. He loves what he has been able to achieve, but that does not mean that he is not very humble when it comes to his success. "I am very proud of what the program has accomplished," he shared. "But I am also very ashamed of the compliments."
As the old saying goes: work hard, stay humble!
