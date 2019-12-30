England coach Chris Silverwood says the problems of the South African tour have strengthened the team | Cricket News

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m. on Friday

















England coach Chris Silverwood defended Joe Root's decision to insert South Africa after tourists lost the first Test in Centurion.

England coach Chris Silverwood believes that adversity on and off the field has joined his squad as they seek to recover from defeat in the first Test against South Africa.

Very little has been going well for England since they landed in Johannesburg a fortnight ago and they hope to leave their problems behind when they travel to Cape Town on New Year's Eve.

A total of 11 players and a handful of support staff have become ill at different points of the trip with a combination of illness and flu-like symptoms, while Ben Stokes's father, Ged, was admitted to a local hospital in a condition Serious just before Christmas.

The Boxing Day Test offered the opportunity to refocus on the job in question, but, instead of a victory that raised morale, England was on the wrong side of a 107-race loss at Centurion. It would be easy for tourists to feel sorry for themselves, having seen their warming week ruined, three players ruled out the first game of the series and three more remained on the floor.

However, in the middle of the conversation about quarantines, contagions and criticisms of his cricket, Silverwood has noticed that the group's bond is strengthened.

"I think there are some aspects of this test that have galvanized us," he said. "We have seen a lot of character, a lot of guts and a lot of courage on the part of some of the boys who have been bad but have come to light, have risen for it and have shown a lot of fighting."

"I am proud of the boys in that regard, the amount of courage they have shown. It has almost united us and made us stronger as a unit. I thought we showed a lot of courage to get out and get as close as they are."

England is desperate to see the end of the mistake that swept the camp, but the opening of the batter Dom Sibley was the last player to be shot down on Monday and the necessary closeness of life on the tour: shared facilities, shared equipment, a shared flight Tuesday – means others can still join him.

However, Silverwood must focus on other issues, specifically on how to achieve his first victory in the Test since he inherited the best work of Trevor Bayliss. So far he has lost two and has taken one, and will meditate on the balance of the side in Newlands.

The introduction of a roulette seems the most obvious move after two games that depend on the occasional touch-ups of Joe Root and Joe Denly, with Dom Bess apparently in pole position. He won two games against Pakistan 18 months ago, but it is understood that he impressed during a recent training season in Mumbai, where he worked with former great Sri Lanka Rangana Herath.

Bess was not in the initial 17-man squad, arriving as cover when the squad began fighting, but was asked to stay with his Somerset teammate, Craig Overton.

"With the players we have here and the way things are happening, everything must be on the table," admitted Silverwood, who echoed Root's suggestion that prolific sailors James Anderson and Stuart Broad were not immune to the selection debate.

Ollie Pope is prepared to return to number six, the position he would have occupied if he were fit and available last week, and Silverwood must be waiting for the 21-year-old to bring new life to the middle order.

Jonny Bairstow can expect to break through with only 10 runs in two disappointing blows in the comeback, but Jos Buttler is another whose contributions are attracting attention.

After an impressive return to the side of the red ball, he has not been able to produce consistent races, averaging 25.10 in 2019 and scoring a hundred solitaire in 68 attempts.

For now, at least, he has all the support of the man in charge.

"We have to keep supporting him. We know he is a good player and we know he can hurt people," Silverwood said.

"We have to continue giving him the opportunity to do it and that is what we will do. Jos is in a position where sometimes he will also have to order the queue and that is the unique challenge of number seven. At this moment, we believe it is the more suitable for that. "

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England starting at 7:30 a.m. on January 3 at Sky Sports Cricket.