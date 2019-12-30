Emma Watson compares the plot of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; with the musical battle of Taylor Swift

%MINIFYHTMLe40941c1c87ba6681eb5d29f126b03389% %MINIFYHTMLe40941c1c87ba6681eb5d29f126b033810%

Emma Watson has drawn parallels between his new movie "Little Women (2019)"and singer Taylor SwiftThe ongoing battle to own his music.

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Meg March in the film, talked about the project to Variety and explained that although the film is based on the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, the narrative is still relevant today.

Suggesting the character Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan, he also struggles to own the copyright of his written work, just like the "I!" Singer, Emma said: "It's about believing in yourself and knowing what you're worth and owning what you're worth."

"Right now, Taylor Swift's situation is a great example of, you know, you are young and talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having the property at the end of the day is super, very important because I don't know what is going to happen. decide someone to do with that. "

Taylor has been in a fight with the record executive Scooter Braun since he acquired his old record label, Big Machine, and with him the masters of the first six albums of the singer "Shake It Off."

The 30-year-old plans to re-record her first six albums next year (20) when her existing contract with Big Machine bosses allows.