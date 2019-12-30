Emitom ready for Relkeel Hurdle's return | Racing news





Warren Greatrex

The promising Emitom obstacle course is ready to reappear in the 50th Grade Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle of £ 50,000 (3.10), one of the highlights in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Trained by Warren Greatrex, Emitom ranked high among rookie obstacles last season and lost nothing in defeat in his final start of the campaign when he was second behind Champ in the G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices & # 39 obstacle. ; Obstacle over three miles in Aintree.

Emitom had taken some notable scalps before his first graduate level career, including Lisnagar Oscar and Interconnected, while recovering from a hat-trick of obstacle course victories at Ffos Las, Lingfield Park and Newbury.

Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle is a test for the three-mile Sundle Stayers & # 39; Hurdle at the Festival, a race Greatrex captured in 2015 with Cole Harden.

The coach said: "I am very happy with Emitom and he is on his way to run in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"He worked very well in Newbury recently and has studied since then, when he jumped really well, so everything works."

"New Year's Day seems like a good starting point. It's the first time he has run out of company and will have to take a step forward, but his form looks good and we think it has improved."

A class list of tickets for the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle presents Janika and Top Notch's couple, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who have won second-grade fencing awards this season.

His coach, Nicky Henderson, is also responsible for William Henry, winner of this year's Coral Cup at the Festival, and the second Cheltenham Gold Cup 2018 Magners Cup. Might Bite, which has not run through obstacles since April 2016.

The heroines of OLBG Mares & # 39; Hurdle Roksana (Dan Skelton) and Summerville Boy (Tom George), winners of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle 2018, are other entries to consider.