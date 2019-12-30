Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, hints that she is engaged through new photos with BF Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, who turned 24 on Christmas Day, marked her birthday in a very original way, as she posed in a series of photographs inspired by the 70s.

The birthday girl chose nine of her favorite snapshots because she uploaded them to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the first photo, Hailie looked in style at the camera in a bright suit with a deep V-line that revealed something of her neckline.

For her photo shoot, Hailie dropped her long curls and combined her outfit with white heeled boots and gold earrings.

The image was captioned according to the theme with "it got great to celebrate 24." In the following photographs, Hailie distributed the phrase, "It's my birthday, and I'll publish if I want,quot; as a description.

It seems that the birthday girl had fun on her special day, because in some of the photos, she posed with white skates on her feet, so she probably went to give a circle or two.

In another image, the daughter of the legendary rapper was sitting at one of the tables in a retro restaurant. Still, this time she was not alone, since she was accompanied by her boyfriend Evan McClintock, who was also dressed in the same style as her.

The alleged partners hugged in one of the images, and in a second, the two were photographed holding hands while sitting at a table in the restaurant, and some say they proposed.

Hailie's followers quickly approved the photographs on the social media platform, and people rushed to comment on how good it looked.

However, some decided to criticize the man in the photo who is her boyfriend.

A fan said: "Friend! His beard is epic! Do you have to be kidding? Do you want to get married?

Another commenter said: "Every time he goes out with his friends, it's cold. But you can always say … I bet he asked you to marry him and that this whole day was a magical planned day that he will NEVER forget! !! Just wait and see. She doesn't like to talk about it, so use your imagination. 🥰🥰🥰😘 "

This person revealed: "Everything makes sense when I look into her eyes … Happy birthday, Hailie. ❣️"

Hailie is becoming a powerful influence.



