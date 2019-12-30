Emily Ratajkowski stuns in new intimate photos that become viral and shows a live figure for those who hate

%MINIFYHTMLa1a143890537727d65ff2a60c99cea2f9% %MINIFYHTMLa1a143890537727d65ff2a60c99cea2f10%

Emily Ratajakowski has her own line of lingerie and modeled the clothes with an Instagram image that is going viral. In the photo, Emily is lying in bed with a white lace bra. His head rests on a white pillow and his hair is loose and a little disheveled. She only has slight traces of makeup, including black eyeliner, and her lips look natural with a little shine. Freckles can be seen across the bridge of his nose. Although the photo seems to have been designed for promotional purposes, it has a very subtle and natural feeling. She also shared a live video of her Instagram story with the same bra with a message for her enemies that accuse her of having photographed her figure.

Emily wears two gold chains. One has the name "Colombo,quot; written on it. Colombo is the rescue dog she shares with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Then, there is a chain that has a ring that seems to be a wedding or anniversary ring. The bra Emily is wearing has a feminine lace pattern with scalloped details with fringes around the edges.

Emily did not caption the photo and did not mention the name of the bra she is wearing, but fans responded to the photo saying they had bought their Inamorata Woman bras, swimsuits and swimsuits (including bikinis) and loved the items.

You can see the photo that Emily shared with her 25 million followers and since then it has gone viral below.

He also shared a video of her lying in bed wearing her bra and showing her curves in her Instagram story where she wrote the caption, "When haters say it's Photoshop." The video had the word "Live,quot; blinking on the screen. Emily has dealt with a lot of hateful comments from those who say she does photo shoots of her body and doesn't really look the same in photos and in real life.

What do you think of Emily's newest photo? It currently has 2.2 million likes and more than 18,000 comments.



