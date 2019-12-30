Eddie Murphy will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics & # 39; Choice

Jamie McCarthy / NBC
A lot of time has passed.
Eddie Murphy made his legendary return to the entertainment world in 2019 after slowing his pace for most of the last decade. The star began as one of the best comedians in history, before moving on to blockbusters as big as The crazy professor, Shrek Y Coming to america.
Only in 2019, starred critically acclaimed Dolemite is my name, I come back to the Saturday night live stage after more than 30 years and production began in the highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America. His legendary work is finally being recognized, and he will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 at the 25th annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
Taye Diggs will again assume the role of host this year, and Kristen bell He will also be honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer award this year.
"Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the film business and is one of the top five box office artists in general in the industry," reads a press release of the event. "Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $ 100 million films in the last three decades, since Beverly Hills Cop to Nursery for parents. Some of his other dearest successes include 48 hours, Places of commerce, Coming to america, Harlem nights, The distinguished gentleman, Bowfinger, The crazy professor Y Shrek".
Eddie recently opened to Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon about his return to the screen and how it was to return to SNL after all these years. "It's very similar to going back to your old high school or going back to college because it's exactly the same system," he shared. "It's a bit surreal. Thirty-five years since I came back. I went for 40. Thirty-five years since I did the show."
In addition to receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, the actor is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix movie. Dolemite is my name.
The Critics & # 39; Choice Awards will air on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.