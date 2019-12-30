Eddie Murphy will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics & # 39; Choice

A lot of time has passed.

Eddie Murphy made his legendary return to the entertainment world in 2019 after slowing his pace for most of the last decade. The star began as one of the best comedians in history, before moving on to blockbusters as big as The crazy professor, Shrek Y Coming to america.

Only in 2019, starred critically acclaimed Dolemite is my name, I come back to the Saturday night live stage after more than 30 years and production began in the highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America. His legendary work is finally being recognized, and he will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 at the 25th annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs will again assume the role of host this year, and Kristen bell He will also be honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer award this year.