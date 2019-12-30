Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Critics & # 39; Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

WENN / Instar

Eddie murphy Start 2020 in style by earning the honor of Lifetime Achievement at the upcoming Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

The iconic funny man, who currently enjoys a comedy comeback, will be entertained by his decades-long career, during which the star of "Coming to America" ​​has become the most commercially successful African-American actor in film history. , according to officials of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the organization behind the awards ceremony.

Murphy is also nominated for the Best Actor award at the ceremony, thanks to his interpretation of the late comedian. Rudy Ray Moore in "Dolemite is my name".

The 25th annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 12 (20).