DraftKings NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: alignment tips for Wild Card Weekend cash games

Stars and scrubs is the name of the game for our DraftKings cash game selections for NFL Wild Card Weekend. The playoffs only provide us with small-scale DFS contests, so for those of you who play cash games, it is still key to find some way to differentiate yourself more intentionally than usual. Some of the names below may resemble tournament play, but allow us to include three of the safest players on the list in our lineup, and that is what will matter most to collect.

Drew Brees-Michael Thomas has a remarkably high floor and a high ceiling on Sunday in the NFC, while we take Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins from the AFC to have three of the best players on the list in our lineup. Add a very economical Sony Michel and this alignment should work well.

NFL DFS Wild Card Weekend: DraftKings Cash Game Picks

QB Drew Brees, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 6,600). Brees feels like the definition of a cashfield quarterback, and the Vikings don't scare me here. Its price is fair, and the pairing with Thomas feels very low risk.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Patriots ($ 8,200). Henry may have less property than he should due to the defensive confrontation, but he (along with Dalvin Cook) offers the best chance of 20 carries on the board.

RB Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Titans ($ 4,600). Of course, the Patriots could change things as they do occasionally and get away from Michel, but their workload on the final stretch suggests that the Pats know how important it is to advance in the playoffs. Its low price is curious and should be taken advantage of.

WR Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 9,300). The PPR score of DraftKings makes Thomas even more powerful than it would be on other sites, so he can't fade here in cash games without a lot of high-priced options to choose from.

WR Greg Ward Jr., Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 5,300). Ward, like Thomas, benefits from the DK PPR score while Carson Wentz continues to look down the routes. Seattle's defense is no longer scary.

WR Deontay Burnett, Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 3,100). This choice is at risk, but it is not going through a small board like this without any risk. Burnett saw four goals in week 17 and should continue to see enough activity for Philly to re-hook some passes.

TE Dawson Knox, Bills @ Texans ($ 2,900). Knox has been one of my favorites throughout the season, since its price has never reflected the positive side it has as Buffalo's tight end. Houston can also be vulnerable in high school, too.

FLEX DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Bills ($ 7,700). The confrontation of Tre & # 39; Davious White is just to be intimidated, but Deshaun Watson will look at his best receiver regardless of the confrontation, and Hopkins is good enough to comply.

D / ST Tennessee Titans @ Patriots ($ 2,400). On a non-attractive D / ST board, it makes sense to take one of the lowest priced options. And although we have selected Michel against them, the Titans have a strong enough high school to limit Tom Brady.