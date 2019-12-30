Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy will spend the first New Year's Eve without being hosts

WENN / FayesVision

When addressing his wife's leisure time to host Rockin & # 39; New Year's Eve in Times Square, the actor of & # 39; Blue Bloods & # 39; jokes saying that & # 39; may or may not transmit & # 39; your kiss live.

Donnie Wahlberg Y Jenny McCarthy I can't wait to spend their first New Year's Eve together outside of New York.

McCarthy is usually the host of New Year's Eve Rockin & # 39; United States New Year Eve in Times Square on the last night of the year, but he will take the afternoon off next week, so he can call 2020 at home with his family.

"It's amazing. To be able to spend time together this Christmas and not have to think: & # 39; We have to go to Times Square tomorrow for New Year's Eve & # 39;" Donnie told Closer Weekly. "We are going to spend the holidays together, not on television, for the first time in a long time. It will just be great."

"You know, it will be the first new year since we've been together and we won't have to stop kissing at midnight. We won't have Ryan Seacrest in our ear saying: "Donnie, Jenny, what do you have to say?"

The star, who married Jenny in 2014 after a dizzying romance, joked: "We will kiss this year, we may or may not broadcast it live."

Jenny's place will be taken by the actress and singer. Lucy Hale, which generally presents the New Orleans part of the end of the year show.