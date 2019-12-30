Dom Sibley, the last England player to get sick on the South African test tour | Cricket News

Chris Woakes and Jack Leach leave the quarantine before the second test

Dom Sibley is the eleventh player in England who falls ill on the tour

England batter Dom Sibley is the last player to have been hit by an illness on the test tour of South Africa.

The first game, which scored four and 29 in the defeat of 107 England races against the Proteas in the first Test in Centurion, is the eleventh member of the squad that has been affected by a virus.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes became ill for a few weeks, and Stokes suffered dehydration on the first day of SuperSport Boxing Day Test Park

The highlight of day four of the first Test between South Africa and England, as the hosts secured a victory of 107 races

Woakes, Leach and Pope were ruled out of Centurion's confrontation due to illness, but now they are out of quarantine before the second Test of the four-game series, which begins in Cape Town on Friday.

Captain Root and the wicketkeeper Buttler, who spent time off the field on day three of the first Test after feeling bad but then hit day four, have improved.

Four members of the backroom staff in England have also detected the error: assistant coach Graham Thorpe, field coach Carl Hopkinson, safety manager Sam Dickason and digital manager Greg Stobart.

England will travel to Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon before the second test, that you can watch live at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

