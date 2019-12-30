Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur kiss underwater in Malang

Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will meet together in the next Mohit Suri movie. Titled Malang, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. A romantic action drama, the filming of the film has been underway for a few months. The duo has finished shooting almost the entire movie and there are only a few sequences left. Aditya and Disha had taken the training to nail the underwater sequences in the film and now a leading newspaper reported on the details of this scene. According to a leading newspaper, the preparation that Aditya and Disha made in May was a sequence of underwater kisses lasting a minute that will soon increase the temperature on the big screen.

Aditya and Disha had even posted a picture of their training during that time. However, now it is finally clear what the duo was preparing for. According to reports, Disha and Aditya filmed for that underwater sequence during the film's Goa shooting schedule. Malang arrives in theaters on February 14, 2020.

Aditya and Disha

