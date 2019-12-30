Devan Leos dodges jail time after declaring no competition for attempted murder

WENN / FayesVision

The star of & # 39; Mighty Med & # 39; She has been sentenced to five years probation, 120 hours of volunteer work in a homeless shelter and 30 days with the California Department of Transportation.

Disney star Devan Leos escaped from jail after reaching a guilty agreement in his case of attempted murder.

Police sources told TMZ that the "Mighty Med" star did not oppose a charge of attempted murder in April, and was sentenced to five years probation, 120 hours of volunteer work in a homeless shelter and 30 days with the California Department of Transportation. .

Another assault charge with a deadly weapon was dismissed.

The plea agreement arises from a December 2018 incident at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Los Angeles when Devan and a friend got involved in an argument with a homeless person.

The sources claimed that the actor and his friend allegedly drove to the transitory and accelerated several times before driving to the sidewalk and knocking down the perpetrator.

Devan has also appeared in the shows "Austin and Ally","icarly"Y"Half"His roles in the cinema include parts in" Grave Secrets "and"The pretty".