Deepika Padukone wears a corset with a special touch for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone is on a roll with its OOTD for the promotions of the next film, Chhapaak. The diva is in an experimental spree since she put on makeup with that new hairstyle. Redefining her personal style and stopping at nothing, Deepika is testing everything from silhouettes that hug the body to too large pants suits. It is also dropping some characteristic looks in Sabyasachi saris that we cannot have enough.

When dating another elegant outfit, Deepika was wearing a large white Jacquemus shirt with jeans from Zara's mom. He covered the shirt with a transparent Dolce and Gabbana corset and finished the look with striking heels with a large bow on the top. Needless to say, this look will surely create a buzz since whatever Deepika Padukone tries, becomes a trend, but we would have loved to see the diva flaunt her curves and get rid of that white shirt by the only corset and jeans

Anyway, with a shirt or a shirt, there is nothing that I cannot achieve with aplomb. Scroll through the images of this elegant excursion.



