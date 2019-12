%MINIFYHTMLb5505a38bb7b0f216120dd636c3423a69% %MINIFYHTMLb5505a38bb7b0f216120dd636c3423a610%

A plane carrying almost 100 people crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan shortly after taking off on December 27.

The Fokker 100 plane lost altitude during takeoff and hit a two-story building according to the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

Source: Al Jazeera News