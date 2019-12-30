David Moyes has pending issues in West Ham | Soccer news





David Moyes returns to the London stadium with an 18-month contract

Sky Sports News journalists, Kaveh Solhekol and Alan Myers, observe the events that have led to David Moyes being reelected head of West Ham …

Moyes returns to the club with an 18-month contract and will work directly against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

The 56-year-old man was ignored for the permanent role in West Ham 18 months ago in favor of Manuel Pellegrini, who was fired Saturday after the defeat at Leicester's house.

& # 39; Moyes felt bad when he lost to Pellegrini for the first time & # 39;

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol says …

David Moyes felt bad when he didn't get full-time work 18 months ago, after saving them from the impending descent under Slaven Bilic.

High-level figures in the club were seduced by the idea of ​​bringing a renowned manager and that was Manuel Pellegrini. He had won the Premier League title. He had driven Real Madrid. What could go wrong?

Pellegrini did a reasonably good job in his first season in charge, finishing tenth, but there was never a real connection with fans.

Co-chairs David Sullivan and David Gold felt that they gave Pellegrini more than enough time and money to do things right.

He was heavily backed up in the transfer window last summer and may have few complaints about losing his job.

The descent is now a real possibility and that is why Sullivan and Gold have decided to turn to Moyes once again. His appointment will not go well with most fans, but it is fair to say that the club's problems cannot be fixed by a single man.

The London stadium still doesn't feel like a soccer field; The game day experience is no longer what it used to be in Upton Park and the results and performances have gone from bad to worse.

Moyes has a great job to do, on and off the field, but for him this is a pending issue.

Manuel Pellegrini was fired after 18 months in charge with West Ham falling further towards the relegation sites after the loss to Leicester on Saturday

& # 39; Moyes had numerous job offers but expected the correct one & # 39;

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers says …

For a while it seemed that Moyes would return to a different old club: Everton.

But instead, it is his most recent home in English football that will give the Scots the chance to rekindle his career.

Since leaving the London stadium at the end of the 2017-18 season, Moyes has been offered numerous opportunities to return to the game at home and abroad, but has waited for what he thinks is right.

After approaching Everton to replace Marco Silva, it was the surprising availability of Carlo Ancelotti that prevented it from becoming a reality, although in what would have been another short-term agreement with the Merseyside club.

The experience of the Moyes Premier League is visible to everyone; His move to Manchester United may not have worked as he would have liked, but neither has he worked for others since he left Old Trafford.

His ability to galvanize a team and get the best of them remains, and this was evident during his time at Everton and his brief period at the Hammers.

He assumed what could possibly be described as a Bilic dysfunctional wardrobe in 2017 during a period of serious club disturbances, but led them to a 13th position.

Moyes has the ability to draw a player's passion and this will help refocus West Ham.

The players respect Moyes' passion for the game, his attention to detail and his tireless impulse, whether the players like it or not, respond to their intense desire to see them reach.