Cyprus court declares British woman guilty of false claim of group rape | Cyprus News

A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming that she was raped as a group by an Israeli tourist group at the Ayia Napa resort.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, pleaded not guilty to the "public mischief,quot; charge, which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of approximately 1,700 euros ($ 1,900).

"The statements you gave were false," the judge told the defendant in comments translated by the court interpreter. The sentence was suspended until January 7.

She seemed frustrated by the delay in sentencing, telling her lawyer: "He already made his decision! I thought we were asking for a fine."

More than a dozen women from an association for the protection of women attended the court in the city of Paralimni with white scarves with an image of closed sewn lips printed on them.

The woman’s lawyers said she was pressured to sign a written statement by a detective.

Activists participate in a demonstration in front of the court (Yiannis Kourtoglou / Reuters)

The judge said during the trial that the police had acted correctly at all times, without exerting pressure to change the woman's opinion about her initial claim that she was raped by 12 Israelis on July 17.

The Israelis, aged 15 to 18, were released without charge the same month after the woman was arrested on suspicion of making a false statement.

Human rights groups argued that the teenager has suffered humiliation and has been mistreated by the police and the media.

They requested an investigation into the police handling of the case and criticized the way rape cases and victims are treated in Cyprus.