Cricket statistics of the decade: Sixes, Stokes and short surnames | Cricket News





Chris Gayle became the first man to hit the first ball of a test match in six

Cricket is a statistics game and the 2010s have had more than their fair share.

These are some of the favorite numbers of Sky Sports Cricket, Benedict Bermange, favorites in the last 10 years …

Chris Gayle He became the first batter to hit the first ball of a test match for six when he hit Bangladesh debutant Sohag Gazi over the limit in Mirpur in November 2012.

However, Gazi had his own moment in the spotlight the following year against New Zealand, when he became the first player to score a century and make a hat-trick in the same Test.

When Michael Clarke He scored his second run in his second inning of the 2013 Perth Ash Test, if he added Alastair Cook & # 39; s Try races at the time, they added exactly the same as Sachin Tendulkar & # 39; s Full race test.

Alastair Cook + Michael Clarke = Sachin Tendulkar at a time in the 2010s

Many players have hit their first ball in the test cricket for four, but in June 2014, New Zealand Mark craig he became the first player to go one, or rather, two better ones by hitting the first with six.

The 2015 Ash Test in Nottingham was memorable for several reasons, perhaps the most notable was Stuart Broad becoming the first bowler to take eight portholes before lunch on the first day of a Test. – But a darker record was also broken in that match.

The England team had only 53 letters in their last names combined, breaking Australia's 55-letter record set at Faisalabad in 1988. Lyth, Cook, Bell, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler, Ali, Broad, Wood and Finn were the men involved.

At the end of that series of ashes, Chris Rogers retired from Cricket Test with 2015 races. He became the second player to finish his test race in the same year as his career attache, after the Aunshuman Gaekwad of India, whose career ended in 1985 with 1985 race tests.

Chris Rogers retired in the same year as the number of tests he scored

In the fourth test of his tour of India at the end of 2015 in Delhi, South Africa 481 were established to win. What followed it was one of the most notable and sustained slow scoring episodes in the test history. Over time, all were 143, made in 143.1 more, of which 89 were maidens.

The chief blockers were Hashim Amla, with 25 in 289 minutes, and AB de Villiers, who scored 43 in 354 minutes. However, his last five wickets fell by just 27 balls and India won comfortably.

At the other end of the scale came Ben stokes Efforts in Cape Town in January 2016. He started the second day of Test 74 without leaving and proceeded to crush 130 runs before lunch, the most by a batter in the history of the Test in the first game session.

Stokes hit 11 six on the road to the fastest 250 Test in history before his 399 wicket sixth world record with Jonny Bairstow ended in a tiebreaker.

See how Ben Stokes scored the second fastest double century in history on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016. See how Ben Stokes scored the second fastest double century in history on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.

From Australia Adam Voges, meanwhile, He was allowing himself a good score. Having enjoyed the West Indies attack at the end of 2015, with 269 in Hobart and 106 in Melbourne, he continued similarly once the new year began. Against New Zealand at Wellington, he hit 239 to extend his career total to 614 between layoffs, breaking the previous 497 record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2004.

If you thought that the slow march of Delhi was slow, it had nothing to do with Pallekele in July 2016. The tail of Australia was stubbornly trying to prevent Sri Lanka from hitting them in a test for the first time since 1999 and even the couple of Steve O & # 39; Keefe's Wicket, affected by a hamstring injury that prevented him from running, and Peter Nevill.

A total of 154 deliveries passed without a run, the previous test record of 92 balls was set in 1950. However, everything was in vain, as both batters fell and the game was lost.

One might have thought that the closet was quite bare when Gareth Batty He was remembered for England's tour of Bangladesh at the end of 2016. His last test had been against Bangladesh in Durham in June 2005, and when he left the field in Chittagong, he had missed the previous 142 tests of England, setting a new record. for any country .

Gareth Batty was 142 Tests between appearances for England

Finally, two long-standing first-class records were broken in recent years.

November 2017 Marco Marais It reached its triple century for the Border against the Eastern Province in East London with only 191 deliveries, surpassing the previous record of 221 balls held by Charles Macartney since 1921.

Then, the following April, Shafiqullah Shafaq – Playing for Kabul against Boost – he reached his double century with only 89 balls, erasing the previous record held by Ravi Shastri and Aneurin Donald.

Even in this era of Twenty20 cricket, these tickets were quite special.