Cricket 2019 appointment: Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ben Stokes offer the best sound phrases | Cricket News

"No way, no, no way, you can't do that, Ben Stokes. That's remarkable, that's one of the best catches of all time. You can't do that!"





Jos Buttler removes the bonds to win the Cricket World Cup for England

After a year in which England won the World Cup by "the lowest of all margins,quot;, we look at some of the best cricket appointments of 2019 …

NASSER HUSSAIN calls the moment Ben Stokes scored the winning races in the third ash test at Headingley …

"Cut. Cut for four. What entries. Which player. Make a bow, Ben Stokes. The ashes are fine and truly alive thanks to a cricket player."

The late BOB WILLIS said that Stokes' heroics in Leeds eclipsed those of the same terrain in 1981 …

"How Ben had the strength to play an entry like that after his heroic World Cup and subsequent tests was something else. Naturally, his undefeated 135 will be compared to Ian Botham's 149 at Headingley 38 years ago, and Let me tell you, Ben is the best blow. "

3:23 The four winning games of Ben Stokes games in Headingley were an incredible moment, from any angle from which you see it The four winning games of Ben Stokes games in Headingley were an incredible moment, from any angle from which you see it

NASSER could not believe what he witnessed after Stokes' impressive capture with one hand to eliminate Andile Phehlukwayo at the World Cup opening against South Africa …

IAN SMITH comments that England beat New Zealand in the final of the Cricket World Cup …

"Two to win. Guptill has to push for two. They have to go. He has to … the shot has to go to the goalkeeper's end … He has it! England won the World Cup! From margins! By the lowest of all margins! "

BEN STOKES says it is unlikely that the World Cup final will be overcome …

"I don't think there is a better game in the history of cricket."

The Indian Ambati Rayudu responded on Twitter after his omission in the World Cup.

AMBATI RAYUDU took Twitter after being excluded from the Indian World Cup team because he was not considered a 3D cricket player …

"I just asked for a new 3D glasses game to watch the World Cup."

MITCHELL MARSH explains how he had been getting fit before his memory of Ashes …

"My body likes to gain weight easily and my mother loves to feed me, so I haven't had so many roasts at home in the last six months."

JOFRA ARCHER had this answer when Australia coach Justin Langer asked if he had the resistance to test cricket …

"I'm probably smarter than ever. I've already played 50 overs in a game (for Sussex) and anyway I'm the one with more bowling anyway. I think Justin Langer has something else to come."

Jofra Archer said Justin Langer & # 39; had something else to come & # 39;

MARK WOOD wonders why he was wearing his full kit while walking towards the wicket during the final of the Cricket World Cup …

"All I had to do was run. I was wearing my chest protector, my arm protector. I didn't need any of that. All I needed was my pads, helmet, gloves and bat. Why did I wear everything? He delayed us! I had all my friends in Ashington texting me after the game that the Titanic spins faster! "

JOE ROOT knows that he faces a battle to form the England T20 World Cup team, but he won't fall without fighting …

"For me, entering the T20 side will mean that I have to keep improving. That is the food chain that cricket is sometimes. You have to be on top otherwise you will be dragged and eaten."

EOIN MORGAN after England's multicultural team won the World Cup …

"I spoke with Adil (Rashid) and he said: & # 39; Allah was definitely with us & # 39 ;. I said we had the green path. Our team is one with a very diverse background, cultures and people growing up in different countries. It is the epitome of us. "

The captain of New Zealand, KANE WILLIAMSON, gives a practical response to the sunlight that stops the game in an ODI against India in Napier …

"It's hard to move the sun and move the stand. We didn't have any of those options, so we had to sit a little."