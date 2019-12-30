Craig Shakespeare: Watford's assistant coach says the club's resurgence is "just the beginning,quot; | Soccer news

Watford welcomes Wolves on New Year's Day with the goal of a fourth undefeated home game





Craig Shakespeare has met with Nigel Pearson

Watford's assistant coach, Craig Shakespeare, says the club's recent resurgence is "just the beginning,quot; and that players must "move on,quot; in the new year as they fight to avoid releasing the Premier League.

Shakespeare met with former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson earlier this month and the new team of coaches has overseen an unbeaten streak of three games, including two home wins, which has lifted them from the bottom of the table.

Pearson praised the unit within the team when 10-man Watford beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Vicarage Road on Saturday to move to three points in West Ham, which was ranked 17th.

And Shakespeare added Monday: "The players have been great.

"That is the idea when you enter as a new management team to have that impact and get results.

"You are never sure, you wait (it will happen). We have had a positive impact but we are also aware that it is only the beginning. We have to maintain belief, trust and desire."

"We have to move on because we want to climb the table. We know that other teams will also be there to get the points."

Watford welcomes Wolves on New Year's Day with the goal of extending his undefeated homer to four games and Shakespeare believes the team's union will be critical to maintaining his fortune improvement.

"I think your home form is vitally important, but I think it is important that you stay competitive and try to win every game," added Shakespeare, who has experience in the Champions League as Leicester's manager.

"What we have tried to instill is that competitive spirit, that union.

"The ethics of the team is of vital importance, not only for the starting XI but also for those who do not start, because at Christmas they can play an important role."

"The whole club, the culture and the environment we are trying to build and everyone is buying, hopefully, they will help us."

The wolves, who occupy seventh place on the table, produced a brilliant comeback to beat the Premier League champion Manchester City in Molineux last week before losing 1-0 to the Liverpool league leader on Sunday.

When asked if Watford could catch the wolves in an emotional fall, Shakespeare replied: "No, I have been very impressed by Nuno Espirito Santo and the wolves in the last 18 months.

"The Europa League has not made a difference for them. You can see that they have a style and a philosophy and that will be a great test for us."