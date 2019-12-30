College football bowl schedule: dates, times, TV channels for the 40 FBS bowls in 2019-20

%MINIFYHTML39573546fb08e185ffc61bf3bedfe9f39% %MINIFYHTML39573546fb08e185ffc61bf3bedfe9f310%

The 2019-20 college football bowl calendar with 40 games between FBS teams, and the Celebration Bowl, is here.

It is true that not all bow games are the same, but these games represent the last final competitions of the 2019 college football season before the next season starts again. That said, there is no reason why you should not look as many as possible.

That is especially true for this year's Football Playoff semifinal games, which take place on Saturday at the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma and Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson. The playoff championship game will take place on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Other great bowls to participate in this season are the Rose Bowl (Oregon vs. Wisconsin), the Sugar Bowl (Georgia vs. Baylor), the Orange Bowl (Florida vs. Virginia) and the Cotton Bowl (Penn State vs. Memphis). Nor discard New Year's bowls in the Citrus Bowl (Alabama vs. Michigan) and Outback Bowl (Auburn vs. Minnesota).

From the Bahamas Bowl to the national college football championship game, Sporting News offers you information on how to watch the 40 boluses of the 2019-20 bowling season, including schedules, teams, dates, schedules and television :

College football calendar 2019-20

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24

Thursday, December 26

Friday, December 27

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV First response vessel Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan 12:30 pm. ESPN Music City Bowl Mississippi State vs. Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN Redbox bowl Illinois vs. Lime 4 p.m. Fox, fuboTV

Tuesday, December 31

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Belk bowl Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky Noon ESPN Sun bowl State of Florida vs. Arizona State 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Liberty Bowl Navy against the state of Kansas 3:45 p.m. ESPN Arizona Bowl State of Georgia vs. Wyoming 4:30 pm. CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Alamo Bowl Utah vs. Texas 7:30 pm. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Outback bowl Auburn vs. Minnesota 1 pm. ESPN Citrus Bowl Alabama vs. Michigan 1 pm. A B C

Thursday, January 2

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Birmingham Bowl Boston College vs. Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPN Gator Bowl Tennessee vs. Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN

Friday, January 3

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Ohio vs. Nevada 3:30 pm. ESPN

Saturday, January 4

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Armed Forces Bowl Tulane vs. Southern miss 11:30 am ESPN

Monday, January 6

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV LendingTree Bowl Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) 7:30 pm. ESPN

College Football Playoff, 6 new year games

Saturday, December 28

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Orange bowl Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13