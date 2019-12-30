College football bowl schedule: dates, times, TV channels for the 40 FBS bowls in 2019-20

%MINIFYHTML39573546fb08e185ffc61bf3bedfe9f39%
The 2019-20 college football bowl calendar with 40 games between FBS teams, and the Celebration Bowl, is here.
It is true that not all bow games are the same, but these games represent the last final competitions of the 2019 college football season before the next season starts again. That said, there is no reason why you should not look as many as possible.
That is especially true for this year's Football Playoff semifinal games, which take place on Saturday at the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma and Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson. The playoff championship game will take place on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Other great bowls to participate in this season are the Rose Bowl (Oregon vs. Wisconsin), the Sugar Bowl (Georgia vs. Baylor), the Orange Bowl (Florida vs. Virginia) and the Cotton Bowl (Penn State vs. Memphis). Nor discard New Year's bowls in the Citrus Bowl (Alabama vs. Michigan) and Outback Bowl (Auburn vs. Minnesota).
From the Bahamas Bowl to the national college football championship game, Sporting News offers you information on how to watch the 40 boluses of the 2019-20 bowling season, including schedules, teams, dates, schedules and television :
MORE: Selections, predictions for the 40 bowl games
College football calendar 2019-20
Friday, December 20
Saturday, December 21
Monday, December 23
Tuesday, December 24
Thursday, December 26
Friday, December 27
Saturday, December 28
Monday, December 30
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|First response vessel
|Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
|12:30 pm.
|ESPN
|Music City Bowl
|Mississippi State vs. Louisville
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|Redbox bowl
|Illinois vs. Lime
|4 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
Tuesday, December 31
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Belk bowl
|Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
|Noon
|ESPN
|Sun bowl
|State of Florida vs. Arizona State
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Liberty Bowl
|Navy against the state of Kansas
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN
|Arizona Bowl
|State of Georgia vs. Wyoming
|4:30 pm.
|CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
|Alamo Bowl
|Utah vs. Texas
|7:30 pm.
|ESPN
Wednesday, January 1
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Outback bowl
|Auburn vs. Minnesota
|1 pm.
|ESPN
|Citrus Bowl
|Alabama vs. Michigan
|1 pm.
|A B C
Thursday, January 2
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Birmingham Bowl
|Boston College vs. Cincinnati
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gator Bowl
|Tennessee vs. Indiana
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
Friday, January 3
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Ohio vs. Nevada
|3:30 pm.
|ESPN
Saturday, January 4
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Tulane vs. Southern miss
|11:30 am
|ESPN
Monday, January 6
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|LendingTree Bowl
|Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
|7:30 pm.
|ESPN
College Football Playoff, 6 new year games
Saturday, December 28
Monday, December 30
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Orange bowl
|Florida vs. Virginia
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
Wednesday, January 1
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Rose Bowl Game
|Wisconsin vs. Oregon
|5 pm.
|ESPN
|Sugar bowl
|Georgia vs. Baylor
|8:45 p.m.
|ESPN
Monday, January 13
|bowl
|Equipment
|Time (ET)
|TV
|University football playoff championship
|LSU vs. Clemson
|8 p.m.
|ESPN