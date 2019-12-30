Chyntia Bailey confronts the co-star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore for almost ruining her proposal

WENN / Instar

Meanwhile, her co-star Porsha Williams, had two cents in the matter between the two, and said in a confessional that Cynthia doubts that Kenya is something "strange" to her.

Chyntia Bailey has had enough with Kenya Moore. In a new preview of the next episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta", the first one could be seen confronting his co-star during almost one of his greatest moments in his life.

The new episode of the popular television series Bravo will present Kenya hindering the great moment of its co-star while Mike kneels down to propose to Cynthia in front of his friends and family during his wine business event. Mike asked Chyntia: "Do you want to marry me?" to which the latter answered yes!

However, the proposal was not entirely a surprise to Kenya, who told Chyntia that she could see it coming because Mike's family was there. "I feel like I could propose tonight. My stomach has butterflies," said Kenya.

Apparently, those observations made Chyntia angry because it means that Kenya is almost ruining the surprise that Mike had already prepared. "I had a conversation with Mike, because it bothered him. If you knew I was trying to surprise me, why would you bring that to me?" Chyntia asked. "I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions about things … and it's always correct," Kenya replied.

Kandi Burruss intervened and told Kenya: "However, it was not a premonition." She continued: "She and I already had a little discussion about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya sent me a text message, and I was letting her know that I had to hurry because I think he is about to ask the question Then, when she entered … "

"And I responded by saying: & # 39; I think so too & # 39;" Chyntia interrupted. "So, all I said was when I entered, and I said: & # 39; I'm excited, I think you're going to propose to me tonight & # 39;". "

Kenya, however, was angry because they seemed to be accusing her of ruining Chyntia's proposal. "You're making it look like I somehow ruined your proposal or something," he said. "First of all, just let me tell you this. I'm very happy for you, and you never sit here and try to question why I said this … because, damn it, I'm going for it hard."

Cast member Porsha Williams, meanwhile, he had about two cents about it. "If that were my friend, that would really make me wonder: & # 39; Are you really my friend? & # 39; Who would steal someone's happiness like that? She said during a confessional." That's weird for me " .

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.