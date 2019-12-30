Chinese scientist who genetically edited babies has been in prison for 3 years

BEIJING – A court in China on Monday condemned He Jiankui, the researcher who surprised the world scientific community when he said he had created the world's first genetically modified babies, three years in prison for carrying out "illegal medical practices."
In a surprise announcement of a trial that was closed to the public, the court in the southern city of Shenzhen found Dr. He guilty of falsifying approval documents from ethics review boards to recruit couples in which the man had H.I.V. and the woman did not, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Dr. He had said he was trying to prevent H.I.V. infections in newborns, but state media said on Monday that it cheated the subjects and medical authorities alike.
Dr. He caused a stir in the scientific world last year when he announced at a conference in Hong Kong that he had created the world's first genetically edited babies: the twins. On Monday, China's state media said their work had resulted in a third genetically edited baby, which had not been previously disclosed.
Dr. He pleaded guilty and was also fined $ 430,000, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency. In a brief trial, the court also issued prison sentences to two other scientists who, he said, had "conspired,quot; with him: Zhang Renli, who was sentenced to two years in prison, and Qin Jinzhou, who received a year and a half .
Dr. He's statement made him an outcast among scientists and attracted scrutiny of China's scientific ambitions. Although Dr. He did not offer any evidence and did not share any evidence or data that would definitely prove that he had done so, his colleagues said it was possible he had succeeded.
During the Hong Kong conference, Dr. He said he used in vitro fertilization to create human embryos that were resistant to H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS. He said he did it using the Crispr-Cas9 editing technique to deliberately deactivate a gene, known as CCR₅, which is used to make an H.I.V. You need to enter the cells.
The international condemnation of the scientific community that followed Dr. He's announcement came because many nations, including the United States, had banned such work, for fear that it would be misused to create "designer babies,quot; and alter everything from the eye color up to the IQ
Although it is not illegal to do so in China, many researchers oppose the practice there. China's vice minister of science and technology said last year that Dr. He's scientific activities would be suspended, calling his conduct "shocking and unacceptable." A group of 122 Chinese scientists called Dr. He's actions "crazy,quot; and his claims "a big blow." to the world reputation and the development of Chinese science. "
The court said the trial should be closed to the public to protect the privacy of the people involved.