Chinese scientist who genetically edited babies has been in prison for 3 years

BEIJING – A court in China on Monday condemned He Jiankui, the researcher who surprised the world scientific community when he said he had created the world's first genetically modified babies, three years in prison for carrying out "illegal medical practices."

In a surprise announcement of a trial that was closed to the public, the court in the southern city of Shenzhen found Dr. He guilty of falsifying approval documents from ethics review boards to recruit couples in which the man had H.I.V. and the woman did not, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Dr. He had said he was trying to prevent H.I.V. infections in newborns, but state media said on Monday that it cheated the subjects and medical authorities alike.

Dr. He caused a stir in the scientific world last year when he announced at a conference in Hong Kong that he had created the world's first genetically edited babies: the twins. On Monday, China's state media said their work had resulted in a third genetically edited baby, which had not been previously disclosed.

Dr. He pleaded guilty and was also fined $ 430,000, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency. In a brief trial, the court also issued prison sentences to two other scientists who, he said, had "conspired,quot; with him: Zhang Renli, who was sentenced to two years in prison, and Qin Jinzhou, who received a year and a half .