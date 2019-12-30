China sentences Wang Yi, Christian pastor, to 9 years in prison

Mr. Wang became known for taking high-profile positions on politically sensitive issues, including forced abortions and the massacre that crushed the democratic movement of Tiananmen Square in 1989. More recently, he emerged as a critic of Xi Jinping, the leader of China, who marked the beginning. in more authoritarian policies and abolished time limits.

"Pastor Wang Yi has just been sentenced to 9 years in prison for proclaiming the gospel,quot; read a statement posted on his church's Facebook page, which added: "May the Lord use the imprisonment of Pastor Wang Yi to attract many to himself and to give glory to his name."

Mr. Wang's arrest is part of a broader effort to subdue religious groups in China. The ruling Communist Party has long seen independent teachings of religions and leadership structures as threats to its power. That policy has included in a more dramatic way the internment of one million minority Muslims in the Far West of China.

Compared to the country's 20 million Muslims, most of whom are ethnic minorities, Protestant Christianity is practiced by 60 million ethnic Chinese in the heart of the country. The vast majority of independent churches in China have not been affected by the recent repression. But observers saw the movement against Early Rain, and two other high-profile churches, as a signal to the churches to avoid politics.

Mr. Wang, who founded Early Rain in the city of Chengdu, rejected the idea that his church should avoid political problems to operate without being disturbed by the authorities. In a 2017 sermon on the subject, he shared a quote he attributed to Hermann Hesse, saying it was "better to damage his body ten times, than to damage his soul once."