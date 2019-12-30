Cher and Barack Obama among those who send prayer to John Lewis after the diagnosis of cancer

%MINIFYHTMLcb34647c4e9f1c50d0a9a77fb43a07409% %MINIFYHTMLcb34647c4e9f1c50d0a9a77fb43a074010%

WENN / Instagram / Euan Cherry

Less than a week after Christmas, the civil rights icon announces that it is fighting pancreatic cancer in stage four, leading politicians and celebrities to show their support online.

Up News Info –

Stars and politicians included Cher and former President Barack Obama have sent messages of support to United States civil rights icon John Lewis after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Lewis, 79, a member of the US House of Representatives UU. That he was also a key figure in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, he announced that he has stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday, December 29.

Upon hearing the news, a large number of famous names in politics and entertainment rushed to show their support for the congressman, including Cher, Obama, Kamala Harris, Mark hamill Y Stephen Colbert.

"WHY SHOULD THE GOOD FIGHT FOR LIFE (sic), WHILE EVIL EXISTS," Cher tweeted. I will pray every day for Rep. John Lewis. "

Cher paid tribute to the late United States civil rights icon, John Lewis.

Obama wrote: "If there is something I love about @RepJohnLewis, it is his unparalleled willingness to fight. I know he has much more of that left. Pray for you, my friend."

Barack Obama called Lewis "incomparable" in his tribute.

Harris shared: "My friend John Lewis has climbed the hillside many times before and his battle against pancreatic cancer is no different. Our nation is praying for you, John."

<br />

Hamill expressed his desire for Lewis to "kick the A ** of cancer," while Colbert simply added: "God bless John Lewis. A leader, a teacher, an example for all of us."

Mark Hamill was also among those who paid tribute to John Lewis.

Stephen Colbert sprouted on Lewish in his tribute.

The veteran politician assured his fans that he hopes to overcome the disease in his statement announcing his illness.

"I have been in some kind of struggle, for freedom, equality, basic human rights, for most of my life. I have never faced a fight like the one I have now," he wrote.

Lewis hoped to beat his cancer.

"Although I have a clear eye on the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they were before, and that I have a chance to fight. "

A large number of politicians also praised the civil rights leader, including former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden.