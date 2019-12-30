Check back all the best celebrity clapbacks of this decade

They came, saw and applauded.

The last decade has been full of unforgettable moments, from unexpected couples to some of the best fashion looks that have adorned the red carpet.

However, our favorite thing may be to see celebrities shed some shade, especially when they are clapping at enemies or other stars.

It is also a good time to be fans of the drama since, in the last ten years, celebrities exploded frequently thanks to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, where we can see how each insult or return develops.

During the last decade, we have also been blessed with some of the best replicas of all time. From musicians who show all their drama on social networks to basically anything that Chrissy Teigen Tweets, our timelines are full of drama and burns.

Whether you're attacking the tabloids, fellow stars, random people directly on the Internet or even the President, nobody is really safe from a star serving them as an answer.