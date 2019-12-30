Check back all the best celebrity clapbacks of this decade

They came, saw and applauded.
The last decade has been full of unforgettable moments, from unexpected couples to some of the best fashion looks that have adorned the red carpet.
However, our favorite thing may be to see celebrities shed some shade, especially when they are clapping at enemies or other stars.
It is also a good time to be fans of the drama since, in the last ten years, celebrities exploded frequently thanks to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, where we can see how each insult or return develops.
During the last decade, we have also been blessed with some of the best replicas of all time. From musicians who show all their drama on social networks to basically anything that Chrissy Teigen Tweets, our timelines are full of drama and burns.
Whether you're attacking the tabloids, fellow stars, random people directly on the Internet or even the President, nobody is really safe from a star serving them as an answer.
So what were our favorites? Check out our summary below of what we think were the best celebrity reviews of the last decade.
Without direction
Well, this is a boy band division that we definitely know didn't end well.
After Only one direction broke up, several members followed a solo career, including Zayn Malik Y Louis Tomlinson who in 2016 had a sudden dispute on Twitter.
In a prank tweet about photo filters, Tomlinson finished interacting with Malik writing, "Jesus forgot that you were such a sought-after producer … How does it feel to be behind someone else's career?"
Malik shot again with"Do you remember when you had a life and stopped making malicious comments about mine?"
We are not entirely sure who won here, to be totally honest, but can't we just get along?
Jennifer Aniston won't answer any questions
Jennifer Aniston has consistently been the target of paparazzi and tabloids that are projected in her love life, her possible motherhood and more. However, in 2016, the actress wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post titled "For The Record,quot;, where he shouted the nonsense in an epic way.
"We use the & # 39; news & # 39; of celebrities to perpetuate this dehumanizing vision of women, focused solely on the physical appearance of a person, that the tabloids become a sporting speculation event," he wrote and continued with: "We have to decide how much we buy in what there is," and maybe one day the tabloids will be forced to see the world through a different and more humanized lens. "
Amen, Jennifer Aniston!
Pink always wins
It was no surprise when the talented musician Pink It marked the concert of singing the National Anthem before the 2018 Super Bowl. It seemed phenomenal, with a lot of support from other celebrities, and it was even more impressive when we discovered that I had the flu while playing those notes.
However, not everyone was so kind. After a Twitter user tweeted, "Pink sucks and if you like to sing, you're silly #SuperBowl,quot; Pink replied, Writing: "At least it stinks while I sing the national anthem of our country, and you only suck on a dirty couch alone. # Win."
It was an answer that was "F *** ing Perfect,quot;.
Talk Show-down
When you tune in The Wendy Williams show, it's because you want to listen to his "Current Issues,quot; and the shadow that comes with him. However sometimes Wendy WilliamComments ruffle some feathers, even earlier this year when he got upset Nicki Minaj.
After Williams commented on Minaj's husband's criminal background, Minaj responded to his Apple Beats Queen Radio prove that Williams was "demonic,quot; and tore her husband that he had a baby with his lover, adding: "You are sitting there vicious all this time, and you paid for that man's lover for all these years. You paid for your shopping spree. , you paid for their hotels, you probably even paid for their gynecologist bills … you paid to be given birth.
Damn, don't mess with him Queen.
There is no such thing as bad press
After Weekly contact published a cover story in 2019 claiming that Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis& # 39; the marriage was in danger, the two did not let it pass.
In a video posted on his Instagram, Kutcher showed an image of the magazine claiming he had finished between the two and joked: "I guess it's over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will have twins." For the third time. But who is counting. "
These not only proved that those who hate were wrong, but also demonstrated again why we love them so much.
Bad Girls
When famous blogger Perez Hilton posted a picture of Kim KardashianThe new hair in 2018 with the subtitle "Kim K's new look, thoughts?" had a reaction of Lindsay Lohan saying: "I am confused."
However, Kim quickly placed Lindsay in his place and wrote: "You know what is confusing … your sudden foreign accent," in reference to Lohan having a strange accent seemingly out of nowhere in 2017.
Don't mess with the sisters
Blood runs thicker than water, which Kim Kardashian made clear in 2018 when she defended her sister, Khloe Kardashian, from a sarcastic comment from his ex, Lamar Odom.
Kardashian cited a comment on Twitter Odom said he knew his marriage to Khloe was over "when she was in her second or third NBA player." In his tweet, Kim joked: "Or second or third brothel," clearly referring to when Odom was found after an overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.
Chrissy Teigen gives Trump a new nickname
If you want to come for the queen and her husband, you better not get lost.
After the president Donald Trump insulted John legend in a tweet about criminal justice reform (write that Legend is a "boring musician,quot;) and called Chrissy Teigen a "wife with a dirty mouth," Teigen applauded on the platform tweeting, "MoonDo you remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your signal and the p **** ass b **** president had his ninth collapse of the day. "
Teigen's nickname for the 45th president began to be a trend a few hours later, which shows that he won this round.
Chrissy Teigen loves her cans
Let's be honest, we could make a complete clapback album with only Teigen's publications, so we'll try to keep it in its best hits, including this time when a Twitter user made fun of the model in 2019, writing: "Stay warm with giant cans. "
However, the insult was counterproductive when Teigen considered it a public compliment, tweeting: "I know you're trying to be mean, but I really needed this today, so thanks."
