Carrie Underwood retires as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity given to her, the singer of & # 39; Something in the Water & # 39; Announces through an emotional Instagram post that he will no longer lead the great show in 2020.

Carrie UnderwoodThe career as co-host of the annual awards of the Country Music Association has ended after 12 years.

The singer, who led this year's ceremony with Dolly parton Y Reba McEntire, has revealed that he will not be leading the great show in 2020.

Calling the 2019 ceremony one of the best moments of her career in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, December 30, the singer of "Before He Cheats" writes: "I am so proud to be able to celebrate the incredible female artists that they are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I am grateful for the great public from all over the world who tuned in to see it. It is hard to believe that it was my 12th year host and I will always treasure every show. "

She adds: "I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards during all these years. It's hard to imagine overcoming what we've accomplished together, so I've decided it's time to pass the host torch (at least for now!) To others who will appreciate and honor him as much as I do. "

During 11 of her 12 years as a presenter, Underwood led the program with Brad Paisley, who retired from this year's ceremony to present his own television special.