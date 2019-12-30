Carrie Underwood resigns as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years

Country music fans may be impressed by this news.
After receiving the CMA Awards for 12 years, Carrie Underwood He announced on Instagram that he will not return for next year's show.
"One of the highlights of 2019 and my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba McEntire Y Dolly parton. I am very proud to be able to celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I am grateful for the great public from all over the world who tuned in to see it. "She shared with her followers on social networks: "It's hard to believe that it was my twelfth year as a host and I will always treasure every program, since I was 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and a friend for life, Brad Paisley, to share the stage with two of my heroes of all time. "
Carrie continued: "I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It is hard to imagine overcoming what we have achieved together, so I have decided that it is time to pass the host torch (at least for now!) To others that they will appreciate and honor him as much as I do. "
Rest assured that country music fans is not the last thing you'll see about Carrie. In his announcement, he mocked "many exciting things,quot; that will come in 2020 and beyond.
ABC / Image Group LA
"I can't wait to see what the future holds for us all. # Blessed # Memorable moments," he added.
So what can fans expect in the coming months? To start, the American idol winner and businesswoman of CALIA by Carrie will launch a new book in March entitled Find your way.
It will also serve as one of the headliners for the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival in Indio, California, this April.
Ultimately, Carrie is right that countless musical memories were made when she hosted the annual awards program. Last year, the Grammy winner led a legendary performance that served as a tribute to the heroes of country music.
Carrie, Reba and Dolly opened the potpourri with "Those Memories of You,quot; before delivering the stage to Jennifer Nettles and the ladies of Little big town.
By co-hosting the CMA Awards for 12 consecutive years, Carrie tied Vince Gill as the most frequent presenter in the 53 year history of the program. A host for the 2020 show has not yet been announced.