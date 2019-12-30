Carrie Underwood resigns as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years

Country music fans may be impressed by this news.

After receiving the CMA Awards for 12 years, Carrie Underwood He announced on Instagram that he will not return for next year's show.

"One of the highlights of 2019 and my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba McEntire Y Dolly parton. I am very proud to be able to celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I am grateful for the great public from all over the world who tuned in to see it. "She shared with her followers on social networks: "It's hard to believe that it was my twelfth year as a host and I will always treasure every program, since I was 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and a friend for life, Brad Paisley, to share the stage with two of my heroes of all time. "

Carrie continued: "I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It is hard to imagine overcoming what we have achieved together, so I have decided that it is time to pass the host torch (at least for now!) To others that they will appreciate and honor him as much as I do. "