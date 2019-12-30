Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have fun together at Disneyland

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets & # 39; and his girlfriend spend the holidays getting cozy in the happiest place on Earth with Cara's family.

Up News Info –

Delevigne face Y Ashley Benson I had fun in the happiest place on Earth. By joining the "Valerian and the city of a thousand planets"The actress's family for a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the lovely couple was captured on camera sharing a cozy moment together.

Making a photo of the couple public was none other than Cara's sister, Chloe Delevingne. On Saturday, December 28, she uploaded a series of photos of the excursion, exposing a photo of the 27-year-old model and her 30-year-old girlfriend hugging in the middle of a catwalk while putting on a Goofy hat and a Pluto cap respectively.

<br />

At another moment, the two actresses posed with the Delevingne clan in front of a giant spaceship in the "Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge "land. They also posed for another photo with the family inside. Along with the photos, Chloe wrote," @disneyland you were epic! What amazing memories they made for my babies! Ideally, I would have stayed much longer, but shorter legs apparently make work harder! "

This getaway to Disneyland came after Cara invited Ashley on a surprise trip to Morocco for her thirtieth birthday. On December 21, the latter turned to Instagram to share memories they made during the trip. "I was surprised by my 30th birthday," he boasted in the caption. "Morocco has always been a place that I wanted to visit."

<br />

"I faced so many fears and embarked on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I could not have asked for anything better," said the former star of "pretty Little Liars"He continued before declaring his love for his girlfriend. Then he concluded:" Thank you for making my birthday the best yet. "

Days before, Cara herself shared a preview of the surprise trip along with a moving birthday tribute. "There is so much I could say, but something I love and appreciate more about us is that I don't need it because YOU KNOW it and that's all that matters," he said along with a series of photos of Ashley.

<br />

"It's you and I, my favorite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, safe and curious. I feel like I've known you all my life and I'm so proud to see you grow up as the woman who you always dreamed of being. I love you beyond the words my sparks, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never bored, butt, Benson. "