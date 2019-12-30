Captain Lee criticizes Kate for leaving – Preview – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambDecember 30, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp "Under cover,quot;: Captain Lee criticizes Kate for leaving – Preview – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles 2020 NFL Playoffs: Ranking the real chances of each team winning the Super Bowl 54 Sports Lisa Witt - December 30, 2019 0 The 2019 NFL season has become the 2020 NFL playoffs. Only 12 teams remain standing in the quest to reach... Read moreWatch the cute video – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 Read moreRebels & # 39; kill civilians & # 39; in attack east of the DRC | News Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 30, 2019 0 At least 23 people died in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in what officials described as an attack by... Read morePeter Wright defeats Gerwyn Price to reach the World Darts Championship final | Darts news Sports Lisa Witt - December 30, 2019 0 Read moreHow old are these "Riverdale,quot; actors? Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 Test: How old are these "Riverdale,quot; actors?... Read more