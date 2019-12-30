Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she apologized to her children after they were accused of snubbing her for being a celebrity

The Kardashian-Jenner clan sparked some controversy recently when the famous children of Caitlyn Jenner did not appear after the Olympic gold medalist was eliminated in the UK reality show. I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here! However, Caitlyn says she never expected them to be there, and apologized to her children after fans assumed they would and called them for snubbing her.

“My family is very well known. I never asked any of them to come or expect them to, they all have businesses and families, "said the 70-year-old. The Daily Mail. “I was disappointed that they were criticized. After the program ended, I sent a text message or called all the children to apologize. "

It is a tradition in I am a celebrity so that the famous contestants meet with their relatives and friends before the camera after being voted and leaving the jungle. But, when Caitlyn was rejected during the December 6 episode, she was alone.

Later, Caitlyn revealed in her Instagram Stories that her business partner and friend Sophia Hutchins was waiting for her in a hotel, even though she was not facing the camera when Caitlyn left the jungle.

Exactly what Brandon said! NO ONE of I & # 39; m A Celeb even contacted and asked for letters, apparitions or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

She told her followers that she had just left the jungle and was finally fixing her hair and makeup, which was a service she desperately needed because it hadn't been done in weeks. Jenner added that when she left the jungle she had many friends waiting for her, and Hutchins surprised her at the hotel.

When Caitlyn returned home to Malibu, he discovered that his daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner had decorated him with balloons with silver letters that said: "Welcome home." Caitlyn shared a photo on Instagram and wrote a message of thanks to her daughters. .

Brandon Jenner told one of his fans that he thinks Caitlyn's solo exit from the jungle could have been something manufactured by I am a celebrity Producers to create a story. Brandon said they might want to get more empathy for Caitlyn, and this is how television works.

Kim Kardashian agreed with Brandon and tweeted that no one from I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here! He contacted the Kardashian-Jenner family to appear or appear letters for Caitlyn Jenner to appear in the episode where the campmates receive letters from their home.



