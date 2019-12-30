Caitlyn Jenner apologizes to Kardashians for being accused of snubbing her after & # 39; I & # 39; m a Celebrity & # 39;

Wenn

The former E! The reality show star has contacted Kim Kardashian and her brothers after the unfavorable rumors surrounding her departure from Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Caitlyn Jenner he called his children to apologize amid reports that they had deliberately avoided knowing her while leaving the jungle in the British reality series "I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here!".

The 70-year-old celebrity finished fifth in the series earlier this month, and fans were baffled about why none of her family members were present to celebrate her season in the grueling survival show.

Your son Brandon Jenner suggested on social media that he and his relatives were not asked to attend on purpose, a claim from their half sister Kim Kardashian she backed away, and Caitlyn now revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail Online that she called on her loved ones to apologize after it was alleged that they had rejected the opportunity to support her in Australia.

"My family is very well known," he said. "I never asked any of them to come or expected them to, they all have businesses and families. I was disappointed that they were criticized. After the show ended, I sent a text message or called all the children to apologize." .

In another part of the program, Caitlyn made headlines when she claimed that her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian He had barely spoken to her since he underwent gender reassignment surgery. But in the new conversation, Caitlyn clarified what he had meant, admitting that his relationship with some of his children is better than with others.

"I have a good relationship with all my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yes," he said, but added: "I don't think there is one of them that is not good with her (she transition). All they are very open minded children. "