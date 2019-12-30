Caitlyn Jenner apologized to the Kardashians after being a celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner He survived the jungle, but the Kardashians were not waiting for her.

In early December, the reality star was eliminated from season 19 of the British reality survival game series, I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here! It is common for loved ones to present themselves to the competitor who has been expelled. That was not the case with Jenner, whom none of the famous members of his family met when it was time for his departure.

In the midst of online criticism of the family, Kim Kardashian He tweeted: "NO ONE of I & # 39; m A Celeb even contacted and asked for letters, apparitions or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Recently, Jenner reiterated that explanation in a new interview, and told The Daily Mail: "My family is well known … I never asked any of them to come or expected them to do so, they all have businesses and families .. I was disappointed because they were criticized. "

The Olympic gold medalist said: "After the show ended, I sent a text message or called all the children to apologize."