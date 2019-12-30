Buccaneers Bruce Arians offers a hard shot of Jameis Winston

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Bruce Arians insisted that his Buccaneers could win with a quarterback other than Jameis Winston amid doubts about the future of the quarterback.

Winston became the first NFL player to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season when Tampa Bay finished its campaign with a 28-22 loss in overtime against the Falcons on Sunday.

Atlanta won the game in a Winston pick-six, the seventh pick-six of the year.

"(Yes) we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too," Arians told reporters on Monday. "We will have this defense."

The Buccaneers used the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft to select Winston, but the 25-year-old, who became the eighth quarterback in league history to pitch for 5,000 yards in a season, had trouble in 2019. .

While the Buccaneers prepare to evaluate their season, Arians said it will take time to review Winston's place on the team.

"It will be a while," Arians said. "I think in a few weeks we will have a decision on where we want to go. Will we let it out? Probably not. Because you also lose influence on that. So it's & # 39; stay tuned & # 39;".

"Well, free agency, who is available," Arians added. "What is behind Door No. 2. That is the first question. Then, when evaluating the draft, that is another question. Are they better than what you have? Then you evaluate and that is when you make your decisions."

