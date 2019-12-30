Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey welcome the first daughter together

Bryson Tiller Y Kendra Bailey They have welcomed their girl to the world!

The 26-year-old "Don & # 39; t,quot; singer and his girlfriend are now parents of their baby, Kelly Jade Tiller.

Bailey went to Instagram to share the first photo of her little nugget, sharing an adorable snap of her daughter's baby's feet. She captioned the picture simply with her daughter's full name and a heart emoji.

In her post, Tiller also commented: "still amazed, she's really here and I can't stop kissing her face. We love you Kelly Jade."

It is safe to say that the two are on the moon for their little bundle of joy. Last night, Tiller also turned to his Instagram Stories to share a couple of snapshots of his pregnant girlfriend, probably while waiting for the arrival of his youngest daughter.

The artist has another daughter. Harley Loraine Tiller, from a previous relationship.

Six weeks before her due date, Hailey posted a picture of herself on the beach with her bare pothole and wrote: "6 weeks until our girl arrives here. It's really hard for me to even put into words how excited I am to being a mother and nurturing a little person with my best friend. I can feel the best years of my life about to begin. "