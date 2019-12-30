Bryce Gowdy, Georgia Tech open receiver signer, dies

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Georgia Tech signer Bryce Gowdy died Monday morning. I was 17 years old.

Gowdy, a prominent receiver from Deerfield Beach (Florida), was beaten and killed by a freight train at approximately 4 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. According to ESPN, homicide detectives are investigating his death, whose cause has not yet been determined.

He was reportedly full and excited to move to campus as an early member, reflecting his most recent post on Twitter.

Gowdy's high school team and future coach Geoff Collins were among those who cried on Monday his death.

Recent Articles

Bryce Gowdy, Georgia Tech open receiver signer, dies

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Georgia Tech signer Bryce Gowdy died Monday morning. I was 17 years old.Gowdy, a prominent receiver from Deerfield Beach (Florida),...
Read more

Toronto walk by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes before New Year's Eve – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Antonio Brown calls his former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster & # 39; Boo Boo & # 39 ;, the Internet does clowns

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe 31-year-old free agent baffles many people when he turns to his Twitter account to mock the performance of his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate...
Read more

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend will tell it all for the first time in & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly Part II & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Facebook / Judy EddyAccording to reports, Dominique Gardner sat down with Lifetime reporters to discuss his experiences in a relationship with the...
Read more

Cher and Barack Obama among those who send prayer to John Lewis after the diagnosis of cancer

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Instagram / Euan CherryLess than a week after Christmas, the civil rights icon announces that it is fighting pancreatic cancer in...
Read more
©