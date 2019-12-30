Georgia Tech signer Bryce Gowdy died Monday morning. I was 17 years old.

Gowdy, a prominent receiver from Deerfield Beach (Florida), was beaten and killed by a freight train at approximately 4 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. According to ESPN, homicide detectives are investigating his death, whose cause has not yet been determined.

He was reportedly full and excited to move to campus as an early member, reflecting his most recent post on Twitter.

Gowdy's high school team and future coach Geoff Collins were among those who cried on Monday his death.