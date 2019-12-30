Brooks Laich wants to learn more about his sexuality in 2020

It is never too late to know you a little better.
Y Julianne Houghhusband Brooks Laich, it's about that. The Canadian professional ice hockey player is reflecting on the last decade and last year on Instagram and is also setting his intentions for next year.
On Monday, December 30, Hough's husband took Instagram to share a long caption to share that as 2019 approaches its end, "he is always working to become a better man." In his Instagram story, he echoed the same feelings, but also shared with his fans and followers that in 2020, "he wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality."
He shared a blank fill-in template for his 2020 goals that also included new places he hoped to travel to next year, wanting to play the piano again, wanting to be more "open to all things and present in my relationships "and, ultimately," enter a new version of me. "
In his legend, next to a photo of himself looking at the ocean, he wrote: "As the new year approaches, I am reflecting a bit and others looking towards the future."
"I am always working to become a better man, a better version of me, and it always begins with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am and where I want to go is equally important," he reflected. .
Laich continued writing that he hopes these words help anyone "on a similar trip before the new year."
He continued: "A new decade is coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity, and an opportunity to enter into an improved version of you. You must believe that you are, before you can convert. Once the belief is established, the path reveals So, much love to all of you, taking the time to pour love into yourself and striving to improve. I am with you all the time and I wish you all the best. "
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.