Brok Harris extends Dragons stay | Rugby Union News

Harris follows the internationals of Wales Ollie Griffiths and Rhodri Williams by agreeing to contract extensions with the regions.





Brok Harris joined the Dragons in 2014 after playing for Super Rugby Stormers.

The Dragons have confirmed that Brok Harris support has extended their contract with the Guinness PRO14 club for an undisclosed period of time.

Harris, born in South Africa, joined the Welsh region in 2014 after playing for the Super Rugby Stormers and Western Province team in the Currie Cup.

The 34-year-old man has made 120 appearances for the Dragons and said he was "excited and happy,quot; with the new agreement.

"We are building something in the Dragons and I want to be part of the group that helps the region grow," said Harris.

"Working with (rugby director) Dean Ryan has been good. He didn't come in and changed everything overnight, but with his experience and knowledge, we're making progress."

