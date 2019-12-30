Bristol Palin ends the relationship 1 month after going official Instagram

All good things must come to an end.

Bristol Palin Y Janson Moore They have closed it more than a month after confirming their relationship on Instagram. Bristol shared the news herself in response to a fan in her Instagram story. the Teen mom og Star let the fans ask him questions, and a fan asked blank "Are you dating anyone?" Bristol simply wrote: "Noo."

Janson is a real estate agent and former Texas quarterback A,amp;M University Aggies. The couple made their relationship public in November, posting a photo of them enjoying an excursion at a sporting event. Bristol captioned the couple's pretty picture with a heart-eyed emoji, while Janson went a little deeper with his caption. "James 1:17," he wrote in reference to a verse from the Bible.

%MINIFYHTML7a7592d8d065ed3f147211829033da0011% %MINIFYHTML7a7592d8d065ed3f147211829033da0012%

Bristol's mother Sarah Palin He got into the fun commenting on the post at that time. "Okeyyyyy!" The excited former governor of Alaska commented.