Bristol Palin ends the relationship 1 month after going official Instagram

All good things must come to an end.
Bristol Palin Y Janson Moore They have closed it more than a month after confirming their relationship on Instagram. Bristol shared the news herself in response to a fan in her Instagram story. the Teen mom og Star let the fans ask him questions, and a fan asked blank "Are you dating anyone?" Bristol simply wrote: "Noo."
Janson is a real estate agent and former Texas quarterback A,amp;M University Aggies. The couple made their relationship public in November, posting a photo of them enjoying an excursion at a sporting event. Bristol captioned the couple's pretty picture with a heart-eyed emoji, while Janson went a little deeper with his caption. "James 1:17," he wrote in reference to a verse from the Bible.
Bristol's mother Sarah Palin He got into the fun commenting on the post at that time. "Okeyyyyy!" The excited former governor of Alaska commented.
This was Bristol's first public relationship since she separated from her husband. Dakota Meyer with whom he shares two daughters, Sailor Grace Meyer Y Atlee Bay Meyer. Bristol also has an 11-year-old son, Tripp Johnstonwith ex boyfriend Levi Johnston.
Bristol and Dakota filed for divorce in February 2018 after almost two years of marriage. She has been open about her divorce and why she chose to show her problems while starring Teen mom og. "Honestly, I think if I can show, I got divorced recently, so if I can prove that life doesn't end after a divorce, then I hope people can see that and continue living and continue destroying life," he shared during an appearance. in Good morning america.
The mother of three also recently revealed that this year was the first Christmas she had without her children by her side. "Bittersweet Christmas without my babies for the first time (ever)", captioned a photo hugging her sister Willow palinThe Twins. "Thankful that my sister has these sweet peas to love. As lonely as she can feel without a white fence, there are many things to be thankful for, our God is so good."
