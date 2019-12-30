Brendan Rodgers says Leicester wants to improve his squad in each transfer window | Soccer news

"Players must be affordable and available. That is something the club will take care of, they are very, very good in terms of that side of recruitment."

















Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says the club will try to improve the team in the January transfer window with "affordable and available,quot; signings.

Leicester is in second place in the Premier League at the turn of the year, following a 2-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday, despite Rodgers strongly rotating his squad for the game.

The Foxes chief says the club will go out the window with the objective of closing the gap, with respect to the quality and depth of the team, to the defending champions of Manchester City and to the current Liverpool leaders.

Rodgers also says that Leicester will need to gather a team that can withstand the rigors of potential European football next season.

"Over time we want to develop, there is no doubt about it. We want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool, we know we need additional quality and different player profiles," he said.

"It's step by step, we are not a club that can go out and spend £ 80-90m on a player, the club does not work that way. We have to bring a certain type of player, develop it and allow it to grow in our way.

"That's why I'm here at the club, to make that development for the players and the team and create a culture that, hopefully, allows us to sustain European football."

"We have some fantastic players but, of course, in each window we would like to improve."

"Players must be affordable and available. That is something the club will take care of, they are very, very good in terms of that recruiting side. If the club can get them, I am sure they will."

