Bolivia expels 3 envoys in Tiff with Mexico and Spain by Morales assistants

The interim government of Bolivia on Monday expelled three senior Spanish and Mexican diplomats from the country, dramatically intensifying a diplomatic dispute caused by the fall of President Evo Morales.

The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, gave the ambassador of Mexico and the head of business of Spain and her consul in La Paz, the main city of the nation, 72 hours to leave, accusing them of breaking diplomatic norms by helping former officials linked to Morales.

"This group of representatives of the governments of Mexico and Spain has seriously damaged the sovereignty and dignity of the people and the government,quot; of Bolivia, Añez said Monday at a press conference.

The government of Spain responded by expelling three Bolivian diplomats on Monday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico called Bolivia's measure "political,quot;, but did not retaliate immediately.