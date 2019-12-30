Barack Obama reveals his favorite television shows and movies of 2019

As the year comes to an end, former President Barack Obama decided it was the perfect time to share with his Twitter followers the pop culture that made his 2019 a little brighter. Last weekend, he revealed his list of favorite TV shows, movies, music and books of the last twelve months, and some of the celebrities to whom the former POTUS recognized his work could not believe it.

Obama started by sharing his favorite 2019 books, which included The era of surveillance capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff, Furious hours by Casey Cep, and Normal people by Sally Rooney.

As we finished 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made last year a little brighter. We will start with books today: movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Next, the 58-year-old shared his favorite films from last year, which included Martin Scorcese's The Irish, Ford v. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Little woman from Greta Gerwig, Just mercy starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, Smart reserve from director Olivia Wilde, and Marriage history starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Obama also listed three television shows that he considered "as powerful as movies,quot;: Fleabag, amazingY Watchmen.

After seeing that the former president mentioned his movie, Wilde wrote "OH MY GOD,quot; on Twitter along with a GIF of Smart reserve Star Beanie Feldstein. The official Flea bag The account wrote that they could not ask for more praise than Obama's recommendation.

Obama also mentioned his new Netflix documentary American factory which he produced with his wife Michelle Obama through his company Higher Ground. Obama said the film was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

The following are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there is also American Factory, a movie from our own production company, Higher Ground, which was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here is the complete list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

On Monday, the former president revealed his favorite music from last year, including Juice by Lizzo, Suge by Dababy, Old Town Road Remix of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, In my room by Frank Ocean, Do not by Big Thief, Hello Sunlight from Bruce Springsteen, and Playing games from Summer Walker.

"From hip-hop to the country and The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama wrote in the caption. "If you are looking for something that will keep you company on a long trip or that will help you exercise, I hope there are one or two tracks here that work."

If you were wondering why Michelle Obama's best seller Becoming He didn't make his list, it's because the book was released in November 2018. The book appeared on Barack Obama's favorite list of that year.



