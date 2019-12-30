Barack Obama reveals his favorite songs of 2019 on social networks

# Roommates, our president forever continues to show us how much we miss him. Despite being an incredible person, Barack Obama also has an incredible taste in the arts, including movies, television and books. For his final list of 2019, he has just revealed his favorite songs of the year and, as expected, he likes a bit of everything.

Although we cannot keep up with the daily updates of his life these days as he is a civilian and is no longer the president, Barack Obama still finds a way to be as realistic and as easy as possible. As he has known in the past, Obama has just published his annual list of "the best of,quot;, where he publishes his favorites in movies, television, books and music.

He has just released his musical favorites on Twitter and Instagram, and many praise Obama for being so musically complete. Lizzo, Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean and Alicia Keys are among the artists on the list of their favorite Obama songs of 2019.

"Juice,quot; by Lizzo, "Mood 4 Eva,quot; by Beyonce, the collaboration of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)", "Hello Sunshine,quot; by Springsteen, "In My Room,quot; by Frank Ocean and " Alicia Keys and Miguel "Show Me Love,quot; all made the list, and so did "Playing Games,quot; by Summer Walker, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA, collaboration "Dance Dance Dance (Remix)", "Middle Child "by J. Cole and,quot; Binz "by Solange.

Along with his list of musical favorites, Obama also created a Spotify playlist with all the featured songs. You can remember in June, Obama and his wife Michelle signed an agreement with Spotify to produce and present podcasts. The partnership with Spotify is produced through the couple's Higher Ground production banner, which is already producing several programs with Netflix. Higher Ground is now launching a podcast division, Higher Ground Audio, through which the Obamas will develop, produce and lend their voices to select programs for Spotify.

