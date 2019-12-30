Bachelor Nation's jade hits a troll that criticized her breastfeeding

by Jade Roper, paradise is a place without unwarranted advice and criticism for parents.
While watching football with my husband Tanner Tolbert on Sunday Bachelor in Paradise Alumbre went to Instagram to share a video of her breastfeeding her 5 month old son Streams. "Lazy football Sunday," subtitled the video, which captured the duo resting on the couch. "We still have Christmas presents scattered throughout the living room."
But for one of his followers, the adorable moment was not a Christmas gift. "Stop!!!!" The user sent a direct message to Jade. "We don't want to see that. At least put a warning."
Then, the 33-year-old woman did exactly that: she warned followers to stop criticizing her. "Breastfeeding is a natural way some babies EAT," he replied, posting a screenshot of the message in his Instagram story. "Sorry, there is no warning here. You see more tits in a bikini."
Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Jade has to face Internet trolls. Earlier this year, he criticized a commentator who said his daughter Emmerson, 2, was "a kind of signs of autism."
"All of you, these are NOT acceptable messages to send people," he wrote at the time. "If everyone has good intentions, it is still not right to say that he has autism or that he needs speech therapy or to comment something like that to someone about his son. We are his parents, we have a great pediatrician and we know his development. Comments like this really give me turns. "
Unfortunately, that was only the beginning. After another follower noticed that Jade's daughter rarely speaks in videos, the reality star was forced to attack.
"I am saying that people would never approach someone in public and tell them these things," he said. "There needs to be some kind of tag on the Internet. You can't go rogue because you're behind a keyboard."
"My daughter also says many words," he added. "I share parts of my life to bring joy and because they bring me joy. But she is not a monkey to dance for you (or in this case to show you how many words she knows / doesn't know)."